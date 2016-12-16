U okviru programa Obzor 2020. Marie Sklodowska-Curie akcije, otvoren je natječaj za aktivnost Razmjena osoblja u području istraživanja i inovacija (Research and Innovation Staff Exchange – RISE). Natječaj se odnosi na kratkoročnu razmjenu osoblja organizacija poput sveučilišta, istraživačkih centra, poduzeća te drugih neakademskih organizacija. Sastavljen konzorcij prijavljuje projektni prijedlog koji naglašava mogućnosti umrežavanja, dijeljenja znanja i razvoja vještina osoblja. Potiče se sudjelovanje malog i srednjeg poduzetništva. Detalji pod oširnije.

OPŠIRNIJE:

Konzorcij je otvoren i za organizacije iz trećih zemalja. Popis zemalja koje su prihvatljive za sudjelovanje te popis zemalja s potpisanim bilateralnim sporazumima s EU:

http://ec.europa.eu/research/participants/docs/h2020-funding-guide/cross-cutting-issues/international-cooperation_en.htm.

Za promoviranje međunarodne i međusektorske suradnje, unutar proračuna Marie Sklodowska-Curie akcija, za ovaj natječaj izdvojeno je 80 milijuna eura.

Iz Vodiča za prijavitelje izdvajamo ciljeve aktivnosti (str. 7):

The RISE scheme will promote international and inter-sector collaboration through research and innovation staff exchanges, and sharing of knowledge and ideas from research to market (and vice-versa);

The scheme fosters a shared culture of research and innovation that welcomes and rewards creativity and entrepreneurship and helps to turn creative ideas into innovative products, services or processes.

i primjer RISE projekta u području društvenih i humanističkih znanosti (str. 9, PM – person month, TC – Third Countries – sve zemlje koje nisu članice ili pridružene zemlje Europske unije):

The field of activity is in Social Sciences and Humanities (SOC). A consortium of 10 participating organisations established in MS/AC and TC encompasses both inter-sectoral and international dimension. The consortium is formed by 1 Danish beneficiary (academic), 1 Austrian beneficiary (academic), 1 Irish beneficiary (non-academic), 1 academic German beneficiary, 1 academic Dutch beneficiary, 1 non-academic British beneficiary, 1 academic Spanish beneficiary, 1 non-academic Colombian partner organisation and 2 Indonesian partner organisations (1 academic and 1 non-academic sector). This consortium addresses urban vulnerability with regard to preparedness and resilience and the reshaping of how humanitarian action and development aid is undertaken in urban areas. This action will use a total of 250PM, with 50 secondments (with an average duration of 5 months) involving only ER. 110 PM will support European ER to perform R&I activities in the two TC (Colombia and Indonesia) a fraction of these PM will be used in international/inter-sectoral secondments (no sector limitation foreseen in international secondments) equal to 30 PM. This latter type of secondment offers the possibility of exposing staff members to the international non-academic sector. 90 PM are used to receive TC staff members in Europa, attracting knowledge and talents from TC. 50 PM are used for inter-sectoral secondments within Europe. All the PM are organically built to implement this action. Each participating organisation brings its own specific know-how and expertise in urban contexts that will transcend disciplines and sectors to design a new resilience and preparedness paradigm to respond to urban challenges.

Korisni dokumenti za prijavu projekta:

Vodič za prijavitelje:

http://ec.europa.eu/research/participants/data/ref/h2020/other/guides_for_applicants/h2020-guide-appl-msca-rise_en.pdf

Najčešća pitanja i odgovori vezani za prijavu RISE projekata:

http://ec.europa.eu/research/participants/portal/desktop/en/support/faq.html

Najčešći nedostatci u projektnim prijedlozima:

http://www.ffzg.unizg.hr/international/d/RISE-nedostaci-projekata-za-radionicu.pdf

U nastavku prosljeđujemo iskaze interesa za partnerstvo u konzorcijskim MSCA RISE projektima:

University of Lodz, Department of World Economic and European Integration, Poljska (područje interesa: ekonomija, cirkularna ekonomija, europske integracije, odgovorno istraživanje i inovacije, održivi razvoj)

Institute for Art Studies, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Bugarska (područje interesa: društveno humanističke znanosti)

Natječaj je otvoren do 5. travnja 2017. godine.

Za sve dodatne informacije, slobodno se obratite na icaleta@ffzg.hr