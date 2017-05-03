Ministarstvo znanosti i obrazovanja organizira konferenciju ”20 years of MSCA in Croatia and future perspectives for researchers’ mobility” 19. i 20. lipnja 2017. Registracija je moguća do 25. svibnja na linku. Detalji pod opširnije.

OPŠIRNIJE:

We are pleased to announce the opening of registration for conference ”20 years of MSCA in Croatia and future perspectives for researchers’ mobility” which will take place in Zagreb from June 19th to June 20th 2017.

Ministry of Science and Education of Republic of Croatia and Agency for Mobility and EU programmes are organizing this event on June 19th and 20th in Zagreb to celebrate successful 20 Years of Marie Sklodowska Curie Actions which will also include a closing conference for The New International Fellowship Mobility Programme for Experienced Researchers in Croatia – NEWFELPRO.

Throughout these 20 years, Marie Curie Sklodowska Actions financed over 100.000 researchers who are a part of a global MSCA alumni network. MSCA is most important European Union programme for fostering researchers’ mobility, excellence in research and career development providing excellent working conditions. MSCA present a unique mobility instrument on a global level and seek to break the mobility obstacles between academic and non-academic sector.

As NEWFELPRO ends with December 31st 2017, we are organising a celebration of NEWFELPRO’s success along with the celebration of 20 years of Marie Curie Sklodowska Actions. NEWFELPRO financed 76 researchers and their research projects. It is also a first COFUND which has been implemented in Croatia and South East Europe region which, considering it being the 100th Marie Sklodowska Curie COFUND, bares enormous importance and the needed impetus in the area of research, development and innovation.

You may register for conference at the following link. Please note that the registration form includes additional questions in regards to Horizon 2020 and MSCA which should not take more than a couple of minutes to answer.

Deadline for registration is May 25th 2017. The number of attendees is limited and the conference will be invite only.