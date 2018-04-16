Obavještavaju se svi zainteresirani da će se drugo u nizu predavanja dr. Lorena A. Billingsa, umjesto u srijedu, 18. travnja 2018. god. održati u utorak, 17. travnja 2018. god u 15.30 sati, u Konferencijskoj dvorani Knjižnice Filozofskog fakulteta (drugi kat). Naslov predavanja je ‘Failure to undergo wh fronting in order to avoid overt ‘who who’ or ‘what what’ sequences’. Više informacija o predavanju pod opširnije.

OPŠIRNIJE:

This talk revisits an issue originally raised during the mid 1990s:Bulgarian interrogatives in which the same interrogative word—either ‘who’ or ‘what’—is both the external argument and the direct object. During the intervening decades, several authors have taken up the same issue in other Slavic or Balkan languages. I summarize those subsequent works, occasionally adding new data to the published record. In addition to examples from several South Slavic languages, this paper presents data from Russian and Romanian.