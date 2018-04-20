Odsjek za anglistiku poziva sve zainteresirane da prisustvuju predavanju doc. dr. sc. Sonie Front (University of Silesia, Katowice) na temu kvante fizike u književnosti i filmu. Predavanje na engleskome jeziku održat će se u utorak, 24. travnja 2018. god. s početkom od 15.30 sati, u Konferencijskoj dvorani Knjižnice Filozofskog fakulteta. Više informacija o predavanju i predavaču pod opširnije.

OPŠIRNIJE:

“Imagine the Impossibilities” – Quantum Physics in Literature and Film

Sonia Front, University of Silesia, Katowice, Poland

As Virginia Woolf famously declared, “On or about December 1910, human character changed.” One of the factors bringing the wind of change was science – Einstein’s theories as well as quantum mechanics, which provided a new conception of reality, including a new conception of time. Literary fiction and film have paralleled, foreshadowed or responded to the conceptual revolution, attempting to create metaphors and tropes to reflect the new conceptualizations of reality. The talk offers an overview of the ways in which literature and film have creatively engaged with the scientific theories: relativity theory, quantum consciousness, superstring theory and parallel universes. In so doing, these fictions become a laboratory for investigating the philosophical implications of scientific theories, such as what happens to human identity in a multiverse, how memory conditions identity, what is the connection between consciousness and time, and is it possible to rewrite the future? In this way, narrative becomes a mediator between the world of physics and culture, and a complex reflection on the consequences of scientific theories.

Sonia Front is Assistant Professor at the Institute of English Cultures and Literatures, University of Silesia, Poland, where she teaches film and contemporary literatures in English. Her research interests include time and temporality as well as consciousness and neuroscience in twenty-first century fiction and digital cinema. Her last book is a monograph Shapes of Time in British Twenty-First Century Quantum Fiction.