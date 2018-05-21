Katedra za turkologiju poziva na predavanje dr. Damle Işık (Regis University, SAD) o populizmu i položaju žena u suvremenoj Turskoj pod naslovom ”Rising Populism and Women’s Rights in Turkey” u srijedu, 23. svibnja 2018. s početkom u 17.30 sati u dvorani DI Filozofskog fakulteta. Predavanje je dio ciklusa ”Bliski istok i izazovi modernog svijeta: politika, drustvo, kultura”. Više informacija pod opširnije.

OPŠIRNIJE:

Dr. Damla Işık je izvanredna profesorica antropologije na sveučilištu Regis (Denver, Colorado, SAD). Doktorirala je na sveučilištu Arizona (Tucson, Arizona, SAD), znanstveno polje ženski studiji. Njezino istraživanje pokriva pitanja ženskog rada u Turskoj, dobrotvornih udruženja, siromaštva i isporuke humanitarne pomoći u kontekstu Turske i Bliskog istoka. Tijekom ljeta/jeseni 2017. započela je novo istraživanje o važnosti rodnog aspekta proizvodnje hrane za urbanizaciju, lokalnu upravu i razvoj turizma u Turskoj.

Popis recentnih publikacija:

Isik, Damla, Houri Berberian, and Ali Igmen, (Eds,). (2012). State and Society Relations. [Special Issue]. Comparative Studies of South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, (32) 1.

Isik, Damla. (2015). Dilemmas of Women’s Movements in Turkey: Labor, Charity, and Neoliberal Patriarchy. In Huma Ahmed-Ghosh. (Ed.), Asian Muslim Women: Globalisation and Local Realities (pp. 39-59). New York: State University of New York Press.

Isik, Damla. (2014). Vakif as Intent and Practice: Charity and Poor Relief in Turkey. [Special Issue on Politics of Benevolence]. International Journal of Middle East Studies, 46, 307- 327.

Sažetak predavanja:

Rising Populism and Women’s Rights in Turkey

This examination of women’s rights, state and nationalism in Turkey fits within both the broad academic discussion regarding women and right-wing nationalism and a consideration of today’s larger re-nationalization movement. Today, the growth of right-wing nationalist politics, invigorated by resentment of globalization and a subsequent tide of populism, has demonstrated the fragility of women’s progress as conservative groups have touted traditional values and gender roles. This trend toward re-nationalization has been seen in several countries, including Turkey, and though their individual contexts differ, the impact on women is often similar. Utilizing religion, culture, a fear of lost identity and privilege, and us vs. them rhetoric, these movements elevate dominant national groups while marginalizing women. What does this mean for women and women’s rights? In this talk, I will aim for a larger discussion of this issue within the context of my own research.